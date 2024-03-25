Consumer Sector Update for 03/25/2024: MCD, DIS, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Monday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) unchanged recently.

McDonald's (MCD) has severed its relationship with its franchisee in Sri Lanka and closed all 12 of its restaurants in the country, according to multiple reports Sunday. McDonald's was 0.8% lower in recent premarket activity.

Disney (DIS) activist investor Blackwells said in a letter to shareholders that investor Nelson Peltz is not fit for the company's board, as it campaigned for its own board nominees. Disney was up 0.7% pre-bell.

