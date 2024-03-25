Consumer Sector Update for 03/25/2024: AMCX, TH, TSN, FL

Consumer stocks fell late Monday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) shedding 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.2%.

In corporate news, AMC Networks (AMCX) shares rose 4.6% after the company said it intends to redeem all of its outstanding 4.75% senior notes due 2025 on April 24.

Target Hospitality (TH) shares surged 25% after the board received an unsolicited non-binding proposal from TDR Capital affiliate Arrow Holdings to buy all outstanding Target Hospitality stock for $10.80 a share in cash.

Tyson Foods (TSN) faces a shareholder lawsuit seeking internal company documents for alleged use of illegal child labor at its plants, Bloomberg News reported Monday. Tyson shares gained 0.6%.

Foot Locker (FL) shares advanced 7% as Evercore ISI upgraded the stock to outperform from in line.

