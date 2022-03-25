Consumer Sector Update for 03/25/2022: VSTA,DOOO,DOO.TO,AUTO,HNST

Consumer stocks were ending broadly mixed late in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.5% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) sinking 0.7% after data Friday showed consumer sentiment as measured by the University of Michigan fell 0.3 points during February compared with the prior month to a 59.4 final reading. Market expectations were for no change from January levels.

In company news, Vasta (VSTA) slipped 2.4% after the Brazilian educational materials company late Thursday said it expects to generate around 370 million in revenue for its current Q1 ending March 31. The Street is looking for 429 million reais in Q1 revenue, according to Capital IQ.

AutoWeb (AUTO) slid 1.2% on Friday after the digital marketing company reported a 2.9% increase in Q4 revenue over year-ago levels to $17.8 million but still lagging the three-analyst mean expecting $18.6 million. Its net loss for the three months ended Dec. 31 widened to $0.20 per share, or nearly triple its $0.07 per share net loss during the year-ago quarter.

The Honest Co. (HNST) slumped Friday, at one point dropping over 30% to an all-time low of $4.20 a share, after the personal care company late Thursday reported a Q4 net loss of $0.10 per diluted share, improving on a $0.37 per share loss during the same quarter in 2020 but still missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.07 per share loss for the three months ended Dec. 31. Revenue rose 3.2% year-over-year to $80.4 million, also lagging the $84.6 million Street view.

To the upside, BRP (DOOO) climbed just under 10% after the Canadian powersports company reported a CA$3.00 per share adjusted profit for its fiscal Q4 ended Jan. 31, up from CA$1.82 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by CA$0.50 per share. Net increased almost 30% over year-ago levels to $2.35 billion, also topping the $2.29 billion analyst mean.

