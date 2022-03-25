Consumer Sector Update for 03/25/2022: HNST, PRPL, DOOO, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were edging higher premarket Friday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.17% higher, and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was climbing by 0.37% recently.

Honest Co. (HNST) late Thursday reported a Q4 net loss of $0.10 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.37 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.07. Honest was recently shedding more than 18%.

Purple Innovation (PRPL) was down more than 5% after saying it will offer 14 million shares of class A common stock in an underwritten public offering.

BRP (DOOO) was gaining more than 3% after it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of 3 Canadian dollars ($2.39) per diluted share, up from CA$1.82 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized EPS of CA$2.50.

