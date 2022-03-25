Consumer Sector Update for 03/25/2022: DOOO,DOO.TO,AUTO,HNST

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.2% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) sinking 0.9% after data Friday showed consumer sentiment as measured by the University of Michigan fell 0.3 points during February compared with the prior month to a 59.4 final reading. Market expectations were for no change from January levels.

In company news, BRP (DOOO) climbed 10% after the Canadian powersports company reported a CA$3.00 per share adjusted profit for its fiscal Q4 ended Jan. 31, up from CA$1.82 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by CA$0.50 per share. Net increased almost 30% over year-ago levels to $2.35 billion, also topping the $2.29 billion analyst mean.

AutoWeb (AUTO) slid 2.7% on Friday after the digital marketing company reported an 2.9% increase in Q4 revenue over year-ago levels to $17.8 million but still lagging the three-analyst mean expecting $18.6 million. Its net loss for the three months ended Dec. 31 widened to $0.20 per share, or nearly triple its $0.07 per share net loss during the year-ago quarter.

The Honest Co. (HNST) slumped Friday, at one point dropping over 30% to an all-time low of $4.20 a share, after the personal care company late Thursday reported a Q4 net loss of $0.10 per diluted share, improving on a $0.37 per share loss during the same quarter in 2020 but still missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.07 per share loss for the three months ended Dec. 31. Revenue rose 3.2% year-over-year to $80.4 million, also lagging the $84.6 million Street view.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.