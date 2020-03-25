Consumer Sector Update for 03/25/2020: NKE, CHD, ABG, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: -0.77%

MCD: +1.52%

DIS: +2.65%

CVS: +0.48%

KO: +4.69%

Most consumer heavyweights were gaining in Wednesday's pre-market trading.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Nike (NKE), which was gaining more than 10% after it reported a fiscal Q3 EPS of $0.53, down from $0.68 reported a year earlier, and lower than the $0.54 average estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ. The company also said it has reopened almost 80% of its stores in China where consumers drove digital commerce for the athletics retailer during the COVID-19 shut-down.

(+) Church & Dwight Company (CHD) was advancing by more than 2% after it drew $825 million from its $1 billion revolving credit line as a precautionary measure amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The company said it continued to operate all of its manufacturing facilities and distribution centers as substantially all of its products are considered essential under recent governmental guidance.

(-) Asbury Automotive (ABG) was declining more than 6% after saying its wholly owned subsidiary has cancelled its plans to buy substantially all of the assets of, and certain real property related to, the Park Place Dealership in Texas. The company will pay $10 million in liquidated damages. As a result, it expects to incur roughly $5.7 million of fees, accrued interest and other expenses in Q1.

