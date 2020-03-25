Consumer Sector Update for 03/25/2020: CVNA,ALLY,GOOS,WWE

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT -4.99%

MCD +3.22%

DIS +6.70%

CVS +2.82%

KO +6.06%

Consumer stocks were broadly higher, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 1% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was racing to a 4.2% advance, supported by big gains for travel-sector stocks after congressional leaders and the White House agreed on a $2 trillion economic stimulus package.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Carvana (CVNA) climbed almost 22% after the used-car sales website late Tuesday said Ally Financial (ALLY) was expanding the current loan purchase program between the companies to provide up to $2 billion for the purchase of finance receivables over the next 12 months. The new agreement also broadens the set of customers covered under the loan purchase program.

In other sector news:

(+) Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS) was 3.5% higher after the luxury winterwear company Wednesday said it was shifting its manufacturing operations to produce scrubs and patient gowns for use in Canadian hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic. Distribution is expected to begin next week, it said.

(-) World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) fell 5.4% after Loop Capital Wednesday cut its investment recommendation on the television and arena entertainment company to sell from hold previously and also lowered its price target for WWE shares by $13 to $30 apiece.

