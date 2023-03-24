Consumer Sector Update for 03/24/2023: SCHL

Consumer stocks were mixed in Friday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) gaining 1.5% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) falling 0.9%.

New orders for US durable goods fell by 1% in February following a decline of 5% in the previous month, well below expectations for a 0.2% increase in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In company news, Scholastic (SCHL) shares dropped nearly 21%, a day after the company reported a wider loss and lower revenue in fiscal Q3.

Afya (AFYA) shares gained 5.5% after reporting that its board approved a new buyback program for up to 5.8% of its outstanding class A shares, or about 2 million shares.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) shares were up 8.6% after Reuters reported, citing a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, that the retailer is reportedly laying off 1,300 more employees at four locations in New Jersey.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.