Consumer Sector Update for 03/24/2023: SCHL

March 24, 2023 — 01:26 pm EDT

Consumer stocks were mixed in Friday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) gaining 1.5% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) falling 0.9%.

New orders for US durable goods fell by 1% in February following a decline of 5% in the previous month, well below expectations for a 0.2% increase in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In company news, Scholastic (SCHL) shares dropped nearly 21%, a day after the company reported a wider loss and lower revenue in fiscal Q3.

Afya (AFYA) shares gained 5.5% after reporting that its board approved a new buyback program for up to 5.8% of its outstanding class A shares, or about 2 million shares.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) shares were up 8.6% after Reuters reported, citing a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, that the retailer is reportedly laying off 1,300 more employees at four locations in New Jersey.

