Consumer Sector Update for 03/24/2023: CURV, JOAN, MO, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were leaning lower premarket Friday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.03% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was down by 0.87% recently.

Torrid Holdings (CURV) was up more than 6% in value after posting a Q4 adjusted loss of $0.04 per diluted share, compared with earnings of $0.09 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected a loss of $0.07 per share.

JOANN (JOAN) was down by more than 5% after reporting fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.07 per share, down from $1.16 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $0.68 per share.

Altria Group (MO) said it continued to expect 2023 adjusted earrings in a per-share range of $4.98 to $5.13. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ project $5.06 per share. Shares of the company added 0.3% in recent premarket trading.

