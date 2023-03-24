Consumer Sector Update for 03/24/2023: CURV, AFYA, SCHL

Consumer stocks were mixed in late Friday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) gaining 1.5% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) falling 0.3%.

New orders for US durable goods fell by 1% in February following a decline of 5% in the previous month, well below expectations for a 0.2% increase in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In company news, Torrid Holdings (CURV) shares jumped past 23%. The company reported late Thursday better-than-projected fiscal Q4 results.

Afya (AFYA) shares gained nearly 8% after its board approved a new buyback program for up to 5.8% of its outstanding class A shares, or about 2 million shares.

Scholastic (SCHL) shares dropped past 22%, a day after the company reported a wider loss and lower revenue in fiscal Q3.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.