Consumer Sector Update for 03/24/2023: CURV, AFYA, SCHL

March 24, 2023 — 03:27 pm EDT

Consumer stocks were mixed in late Friday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) gaining 1.5% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) falling 0.3%.

New orders for US durable goods fell by 1% in February following a decline of 5% in the previous month, well below expectations for a 0.2% increase in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In company news, Torrid Holdings (CURV) shares jumped past 23%. The company reported late Thursday better-than-projected fiscal Q4 results.

Afya (AFYA) shares gained nearly 8% after its board approved a new buyback program for up to 5.8% of its outstanding class A shares, or about 2 million shares.

Scholastic (SCHL) shares dropped past 22%, a day after the company reported a wider loss and lower revenue in fiscal Q3.

