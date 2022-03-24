Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 03/24/2022: TCOM, MOV, JD, XLP, XLY

MT Newswires
Consumer stocks were gaining pre-bell Thursday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.23% higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was up 0.56% recently.

Trip.com Group (TCOM) reported Q4 non-GAAP earnings of 0.48 Chinese renminbi ($0.08) per diluted American depositary share, down from 1.75 renminbi a year earlier. Trip.com shares were climbing past 5% recently.

Movado Group (MOV) shares were gaining nearly 9% in value after it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.32 per share, compared with $0.84 last year. One analyst polled by Capital IQ had expected $0.80 per share.

JD.com (JD) subsidiary JD Logistics proposed to conduct a placement of new ordinary shares for up to approximately $400 million. JD.com shares were recently down more than 3%.

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

