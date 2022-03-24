Consumer Sector Update for 03/24/2022: OXM, NKLA, ALTG, COOK

Consumer stocks were narrowly higher in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) both rising about 0.2%.

In company news, Oxford Industries (OXM) rose 9.3% after the apparel company late Wednesday reported above-consensus Q4 results and guided non-GAAP net income and revenue for its current Q1 and 2022 all exceeding Wall Street expectations. Oxford also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share, up 31% over its most recent distributions.

Nikola (NKLA) climbed 4.3% after Alta Equipment Group (ALTG) late Wednesday said it was expanding its dealership network for the electric truck manufacturer dealer network into Arizona, adding to the companies' existing network in the greater New York region and New England. Alta shares were fractionally higher this afternoon.

Traeger (COOK) tumbled over 14% after projecting Q1 and 2022 sales trailing analyst estimates by wide margins, upstaging better-than-expected Q4 results by the maker of wood pellets-fueled barbeque grills. The company sees Q1 revenue in a range of $208 million to $212 million and between $800 million to $850 million in 2022 revenue compared with Street views looking for $255.3 million and $954.8 million, respectively.

