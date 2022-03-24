Consumer Sector Update for 03/24/2022: HEPS,OXM,NKLA,ALTG,COOK

Consumer stocks added to their Thursday gains, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) this afternoon climbing 0.5% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising about 0.6%.

In company news, D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (HEPS) was 4.8% higher late in Thursday trading, giving back most of an early 20% gain that followed the operator of the Hepsiburada ecommerce platform in Turkey reporting a surprise Q4 profit of 714 million Turkish lira ($48.1 million), reversing a 322.8 million lira net loss during the final three months of 2020 and crushing the single-analyst estimate looking for a 536.7 million lira loss for the three months ended Dec. 31. Revenue increased 25.5% year-over-year to 2.76 billion Lira, also beating the two-analyst mean expecting 1.99 billion lira in Q4 revenue.

Oxford Industries (OXM) rose over 10% after the apparel company late Wednesday reported above-consensus Q4 results and guided non-GAAP net income and revenue for its current Q1 and 2022 all exceeding Wall Street expectations. Oxford also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share, up 31% over its most recent distributions.

Nikola (NKLA) climbed 6.5% after Alta Equipment Group (ALTG) late Wednesday said it was expanding its dealership network for the electric truck manufacturer dealer network into Arizona, adding to the companies' existing network in the greater New York region and New England. Alta shares were fractionally higher this afternoon.

On the downside, Traeger (COOK) tumbled 12% after projecting Q1 and 2022 sales trailing analyst estimates by wide margins, upstaging better-than-expected Q4 results by the maker of wood pellets-fueled barbeque grills. The company sees Q1 revenue in a range of $208 million to $212 million and between $800 million to $850 million in 2022 revenue compared with Street views looking for $255.3 million and $954.8 million, respectively.

