Consumer Sector Update for 03/24/2021: HOFV,DLPN,GNOG,VIAC,VIACA

Consumer stocks were rising in Wednesday afternoon trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.2% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was ahead 0.6%.

In company news, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (HOFV) was surging Wednesday, at one point climbing almost 90%, after saying it was partnering with Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN) to offer non-fungible tokens. Dolphin shares gained 42%.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (GNOG) fell more than 11% after reporting a Q4 net loss of $16.9 million, compared with a $3.2 million profit during the same quarter in 2019.

ViacomCBS (VIAC,VIACA) declined over 19% after the media company Wednesday priced an offering of 20 million class B shares at $85 apiece and 10 million 5.75% series A mandatory convertible preferred shares at $100 each.

