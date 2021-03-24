Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 03/24/2021: GIS, WGO, GNOG, XLP, XLY

MT Newswires
Consumer stocks were mixed in Wednesday's pre-bell trading as shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were 0.07% lower and consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were recently up 0.49%.

General Mills (GIS) shed 4.2% after it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.82, up from $0.77 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had called for $0.84.

Winnebago Industries (WGO) gained 5% as it posted fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $2.12 per diluted share, up from $0.67 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.42.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (GNOG) fell 3.8% after saying it swung to a loss of $16.9 million in Q4 compared with a profit of $3.2 million a year earlier.

