Consumer Sector Update for 03/24/2020: RCL, GM, JWN, WMT, MCD, DIS, KO, CVS

Consumer giants were advancing pre-bell Tuesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL), which was gaining more than 21% after it entered into a $2.2 billion 364-day secured term loan facility. Two of the company's directors Eyal Ofer and Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen, each bought $100 million of the loan, Reuters reported, adding that Wilhelmsen is Royal Caribbean's largest shareholder with an 11% stake.

(+) General Motors (GM) was up more than 7% amid plans to drawdown approximately $16 billion from its revolving credit facilities to supplement its estimated cash position of approximately $15 billion to $16 billion at the end of March and as a "proactive measure" amid challenging market conditions. The company also suspended its 2020 guidance due to uncertainty around the business impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(+) Nordstrom (JWN) was advancing more than 6% after saying it is suspending its quarterly cash dividend starting in Q2 against the backdrop of the rapidly changing market uncertainty from the COVID-19 pandemic. The company said it remains committed to paying dividends over the long term and will seek to resume payment when appropriate. The company also said it is drawing down $800 million on its revolving credit facility.

