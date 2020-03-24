Consumer Sector Update for 03/24/2020: MOV,LB,RCL,DECK

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT -0.50%

MCD +14.81%

DIS +13.05%

CVS +3.11%

KO +6.05%

Consumer stocks were ending broadly higher, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 4.6% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was adding 8.4% in value.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Movado Group (MOV) rose 7% after the luxury watch company Tuesday said it has extended its licensing agreement with Tommy Hilfiger through Dec. 31, 2024. The companies can extend their partnership for an additional five years at Movado's request and if sales have met a minimum level. The deal also requires Movado to spend a specified percentage of its net sales of licensed products on cooperative advertising and direct advertising and establishes new royalty levels on future sales.

In other sector news:

(+) L Brands (LB) climbed over 39% after a new regulatory filing showed Melvin Capital Management has acquired 14.2 million of the retailer's common shares, equal to about 5.1% of its outstanding stock.

(+) Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) rose nearly 22% after board members Eyal Ofer and Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen each purchased $100 million of a $2.2 billion loan, Reuters reported. Wilhelmsen is the cruise-liner company's largest individual shareholder with an 11% interest, according to the report.

(+) Deckers Outdoor (DECK) was ahead almost 15% after the footwear and apparel company said it has resumed limited operations at its distribution center in Moreno Valley, Calif. Deckers said it considered expert guidelines and was using additional precautionary measures and social distancing procedures at the facility.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.