Consumer Sector Update for 03/23/2023: WOR, BRDS, GIS

Consumer stocks were higher in Thursday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) rising 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) climbing 0.6%.

The Kansas City Fed monthly manufacturing index held steady at a reading of 0 in March, above expectations for a decline to a minus 2 print in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In company news, Worthington Industries (WOR) shares climbed 15% higher, a day after the company reported forecast-beating fiscal Q3 results.

Bird Global (BRDS) shares jumped 18% after saying it will deploy 450 Bird Three shared e-scooters in Hamilton, Ontario, starting April 3.

General Mills (GIS) shares were up 3.1% after reporting higher-than-expected fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings and revenue.

