Consumer Sector Update for 03/23/2023: MOV, MANU, BRDS

Consumer stocks were lower in late Thursday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) sliding 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) falling 0.4%.

The Kansas City Fed's monthly manufacturing index held steady at a flat in March, above expectations for a decline to a negative-2 print in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In company news, Movado Group (MOV) shares dropped 16%. The company reported lower adjusted earnings and sales in fiscal Q4.

Manchester United (MANU) shares fell 7.4% after bidders for the soccer club have been given more time to submit new offers, Bloomberg reported.

Bird Global (BRDS) shares advanced 17% after saying it will deploy 1,000 e-scooters in sourthern Ontario, beginning next month.

