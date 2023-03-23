Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 03/23/2023: MOV, AFYA, MLKN, XLP, XLY

March 23, 2023 — 09:13 am EDT

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Thursday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was inactive and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was 0.7% higher recently.

Movado Group (MOV) was declining by more than 9% after it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.03 per diluted share, down from $1.32 a year ago. An analyst polled by Capital IQ estimated $0.86.

Afya (AFYA) was advancing by more than 2% after posting Q4 adjusted earnings of 1.38 Brazilian reais ($0.26), up from 1.01 reais a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 1.42 reais.

MillerKnoll (MLKN) was shedding over 5% in value after it reported fiscal Q3 sales of $984.7 million, down from $1.03 billion a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $997.4 million.

