Consumer Sector Update for 03/23/2022: XLP, XLY, BZ, ACB, POSH

Consumer stocks were retreating pre-bell Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was 0.5% lower.

Kanzhun (BZ) shares were 7.9% higher after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of 0.76 renminbi ($0.12) per American depository share, compared with a loss of 0.35 renminbi a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of 0.71 renminbi.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB) on Tuesday reached an agreement to acquire Thrive Cannabis' TerraFarma unit in a cash-and-stock deal that includes initial consideration of $38 million. Aurora Cannabis shares rose 4.1%.

Poshmark (POSH) shares were declining more than 9% after it reported a Q4 net loss late Tuesday of $0.19 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.25 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.18 per share.

