Consumer Sector Update for 03/23/2022: DSEY,GAN,ACB,ACB.TO,CREX

Consumer stocks were ending lower on Wednesday, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 0.7% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) retreating 1.1%.

In company news, Diversey (DSEY) climbed 3.5% after the cleaning and disinfection services company Wednesday said it will temporarily increase its product prices between 8% to 15% next month to offset rising energy prices and other inflationary effects. The higher prices will stay in effect until energy prices return to more normal levels, the company said.

Creative Realities (CREX) rose 8.9% after the digital signage company overnight reported FY21 net income of $232,000, reversing a $16.8 million net loss during the prior year, while revenue increased 5.6% compared with the year-ago period, rising to $18.4 million. Analyst estimates were not available.

On the losing side, Aurora Cannabis (ACB) was 1% lower, reversing from a nearly 10% morning gain that followed the Canadian recreational marijuana company announcing plans to acquire Thrive Cannabis for $38 million in upfront cash and stock. The sellers also are eligible for unspecified earnout payments based on Thrive meeting certain revenue targets over the next two years.

GAN (GAN) dropped 12% after reporting a Q4 net loss of $0.20 per share, improving on its $0.27 per share loss during the same quarter in 2020 and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting an $0.11 per share loss. Revenue for the internet gambling and sports betting software firm for the three months ended Dec. 31 and its projection for FY22 revenue also both lagged Wall Street estimates.

