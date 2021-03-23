Consumer Sector Update for 03/23/2021: NEOG,DLPN,LOTZ,BHAT,KC

Consumer stocks were mixed late in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF still climbing 0.2% although the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was sinking 1.0%, giving back a small midday advance.

In company news, Neogen (NEOG) rose 3% after the food and animal safety company reported a 17% increase in revenue during its Q3 ended Feb. 28, rising to $116.7 million and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $106.7 million.

CarLotz (LOTZ) rose 4% after Barrington Research began coverage of the used vehicle marketplace with an outperform stock rating and a $22 price target.

Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN) tripled in value on Tuesday, at one point climbing over 226% to $17.79 a share, after saying it formed a new division to produce non-fungible tokens for itself and its clients in the media, gaming, epicurean and technology industries.

To the downside, Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (BHAT) fell 5% after the augmented reality gaming company said it signed a three-year framework agreement with Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC), providing mainframe hosting, system maintenance and other services to Kingsoft's cloud platform and also strengthening Blue Hat's internet data center business.

