Consumer Sector Update for 03/23/2021: MP, QS, JBLU, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were trading lower before markets open on Tuesday. Shares of the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) were down 0.2%, while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) slipped 0.1%.

MP Materials (MP) was down more than 7% after announcing its plans to launch a private placement of $500 million in green convertible senior notes due 2026 and a secondary public offering of 8 million shares by selling stockholders.

QuantumScape (QS) also retreated about 6% after launching an offering of 13 million class A common shares.

Meanwhile, JetBlue Airways (JBLU) was marginally higher after pricing a private placement of $650 million of its 0.50% convertible senior notes due 2026.

