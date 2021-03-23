Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 03/23/2021: MP, QS, JBLU, XLP, XLY

MT Newswires
Consumer stocks were trading lower before markets open on Tuesday. Shares of the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) were down 0.2%, while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) slipped 0.1%.

MP Materials (MP) was down more than 7% after announcing its plans to launch a private placement of $500 million in green convertible senior notes due 2026 and a secondary public offering of 8 million shares by selling stockholders.

QuantumScape (QS) also retreated about 6% after launching an offering of 13 million class A common shares.

Meanwhile, JetBlue Airways (JBLU) was marginally higher after pricing a private placement of $650 million of its 0.50% convertible senior notes due 2026.

    MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information

