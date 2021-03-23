Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 03/23/2021: DLPN,LOTZ,BHAT,KC

Consumer stocks were rising in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.8% although the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was ahead just 0.2%.

In company news, Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN) tripled in value on Tuesday, at one point climbing over 201% to $16.42 a share, after saying it formed a new division to produce non-fungible tokens for itself and its clients in the media, gaming, epicurean and technology industries.

CarLotz (LOTZ) rose 6.1% after Barrington Research began coverage of the used vehicle marketplace with an outperform stock rating and a $22 price target.

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (BHAT) fell 2.7% after the augmented reality gaming company said it signed a three-year framework agreement with Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC), providing mainframe hosting, system maintenance and other services to Kingsoft's cloud platform and also strengthening Blue Hat's internet data center business.

