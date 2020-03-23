Consumer Sector Update for 03/23/2020: GME, SBUX, BBY, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +1.17%

MCD: +1.35%

DIS: +1.88%

CVS: +1.83%

KO: +3.00%

Top consumer stocks were advancing pre-market Monday.

Early movers include:

(+) Starbucks (SBUX), which was up more than 3% as multiple media outlets reported that the company is closing most of its cafes in the US and Canada for two weeks and will temporarily move to drive-thru services amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In other sector news:

(-) Gamestop (GME) was down around 4% after saying it will temporarily prohibit customer access to its stores that have not been required to close in compliance with state orders to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

(+) Best Buy (BBY) is withdrawing all fiscal year 2021 financial guidance due to changes in operations and increased uncertainty related to the potential impacts of COVID-19. The Minnesota-based consumer electronics retailer also said it bolstered its cash position on March 19 by drawing the full amount of its $1.25 billion revolving credit facility. Best Buy was marginally lower in recent trading.

