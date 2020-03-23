Consumer Sector Update for 03/23/2020: CVGI,YUMC,SBUX,M

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +1.26%

MCD -2.65%

DIS -1.10%

CVS -0.55%

KO +0.78%

Consumer stocks have turned broadly lower, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF slipping 4.3% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was falling 0.4%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) tumbled almost 13% on Monday after the auto-parts company said board member Harold Bevis will become its new CEO and president, effective immediately, succeeding Patrick Miller. Bevis has been an independent director at the company since 2014 and previously was board chairman and chief executive at educational technology firm Boxlight (BOXL).

In other sector news:

(+) Yum China Holdings (YUMC) turned 3% higher in Monday trade, reversing its mid-morning decline after the fast-food restaurant chain said it was gradually re-opening stores throughout China as the number of reported COVID-19 cases begins to lessen. About 95% of its stores are partially or fully open, it said, with between 10% to 20% of those locations still only offering delivery or takeaway services.

(-) Starbucks (SBUX) fell 2% following reports the coffee house chain was closing most of its cafes in the US and Canada for two weeks and will temporarily move to drive-thru services amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

(-) Macy's (M) dropped 20% after the department store retailer late Friday said it was suspending its quarterly cash dividend, cutting FY20 capital expenditures, and accessing a $1.5 billion credit facility in addition to withdrawing its FY20 financial outlook in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company earlier last week said it was temporarily closing all of its stores through at least March 31.

