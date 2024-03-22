Consumer Sector Update for 03/22/2024: LULU, NKE, BROS, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Friday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) 0.1% higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) recently down 1%.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU) shares were 13% lower as the company's guidance for sales and earnings for fiscal Q1 and the full financial year lagged behind market expectations.

Nike (NKE) shares fell 6% after the company reported fiscal Q3 earnings of $0.77 per diluted share, down from $0.79 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $0.71.

Dutch Bros (BROS) shares were down more than 7% after the company priced an offering of 8 million shares of its stock at $34 per share.

