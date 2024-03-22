Consumer Sector Update for 03/22/2024: ACB, CGC, CHWY, LULU, FDX

Consumer stocks were retreating late Friday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) shedding 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.8%.

In corporate news, Aurora Cannabis (ACB) shares surged 27% and Canopy Growth (CGC) soared 67% after Germany approved a partial legalization of cannabis for personal use, effective April 1.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU) shares tumbled 16% as several analysts cut their price targets on the stock after the company's sales and earnings guidance for fiscal Q1 and the full year trailed market expectations.

FedEx's (FDX) fiscal Q3 earnings surpassed expectations as operating income from Express benefited from lower-than-expected incentive compensation accrual and effective capacity utilization by ground and freight networks, UBS said. FedEx shares rose past 7%.

Chewy's (CHWY) warning that sales will be muted this year, which informed its fiscal 2024 sales growth guidance that missed already tempered expectations, underscores a "murky" pet industry outlook, though the downside seems fairly limited, RBC Capital Markets said Friday. The brokerage lowered its price target on the stock to $22 from $35 but reiterated an outperform rating. Chewy shares added 4.4%.

