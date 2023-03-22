Consumer Sector Update for 03/22/2023: GME, OLLI, WOOF, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.1%, while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently inactive.

GameStop (GME) was surging past 51% after it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.16, swinging from a loss of $0.47 per share a year ago. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected a normalized loss of $0.13 a share.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (OLLI) was nearly 12% higher as it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.84 per diluted share, up from $0.69 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.79.

Petco Health & Wellness (WOOF) was declining by nearly 7% after it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.23 per share, down from $0.28 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $0.24.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.