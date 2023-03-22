Consumer Sector Update for 03/22/2023: GME, OLLI, WOOF

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Wednesday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) rising 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) fractionally lower.

In company news, GameStop (GME) shares jumped nearly 38%. The company on Tuesday reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings compared with a loss a year earlier, while net sales topped estimates by analysts.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (OLLI) shares were up more than 10% after the company reported higher fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings and sales.

Petco Health & Wellness (WOOF) shares fell more than 16% after the company reported lower adjusted earnings in fiscal Q4 and a downbeat fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings outlook.

