Markets
GME

Consumer Sector Update for 03/22/2023: GME, OLLI, WOOF

March 22, 2023 — 01:31 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Wednesday afternoon trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) gaining 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) falling 0.7%.

In company news, GameStop (GME) shares rose 41%. The company on Tuesday reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings compared with a loss a year earlier, while net sales topped estimates by analysts.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (OLLI) shares were up 7.4% after the company reported higher fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings and sales.

Petco Health & Wellness (WOOF) shares fell 14% after the company reported lower adjusted earnings in fiscal Q4 and a downbeat fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings outlook.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GME
OLLI
WOOF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.