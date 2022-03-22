Consumer Sector Update for 03/22/2022: IQ,SMFL,NKE,BABA

Consumer stocks continued to firm in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.8% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was rising 2.6%.

In company news, iQIYI (IQ) jumped out to a 25% gain after the Chinese online entertainment company said it was introducing its original content into Spanish-speaking regions around the world, expanding its reach beyond its current markets in North America, southeastern Asia, Japan and South Korea.

Smart for Life (SMFL) rose 11% after a regulatory filing overnight showed Trilogy Capital Group has acquired 6.39 million of the nutraceutical products company's shares for a 20.5% ownership stake. Trilogy chief executive Alfonso Cervantes also owns another 2 million Smart for Life shares in addition to the right to acquire 1 million additional shares by exercising vested options.

Alibaba (BABA) climbed over 11% after the Chinese ecommerce giant increased its existing stock buyback program by an extra $10 billion over its original authorization, leaving $15.8 billion available for share repurchases over the next two years.

Nike (NKE) Tuesday was running to a 2.2% advance, leading gains among Dow components, after the athletic apparel company reported net income and sales for its fiscal Q3 ended Feb. 28 topping analyst projections and projected a Q4 profit also exceeding Wall Street forecasts. The company earned $0.87 per share during Q3, down from $0.90 per share during the year-ago period but still beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.15 per share.

