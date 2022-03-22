Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 03/22/2022: BABA, SON, JILL, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were advancing pre-bell Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.35%, and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was 0.42% higher recently.

Alibaba Group (BABA) was climbing past 9% after its board authorized expanding its share-repurchase program to $25 billion from $15 billion.

Sonoco Products (SON) was up more than 4% after saying it now expects Q1 adjusted EPS to be in a range of $1.70 to $1.80, or 35% above its prior guidance range of $1.25 to $1.35.

J. Jill (JILL) was gaining more than 14% in value as it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.15 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $1.30 a year earlier. One analyst polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.03.

