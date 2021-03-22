Consumer Sector Update for 03/22/2021: ZI,DADA,JD,AVO,FAMI

Consumer stocks continue to rise late in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.9% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 1%.

In company news, ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) raced nearly 12% higher after Goldman Sachs began coverage of the marketing intelligence platform with a buy investment recommendation and a $65 price target.

Dada Group (DADA) climbed 3.8% after Chinese e-commerce company JD.com (JD) said it invested $800 million in the on-demand delivery and retail platform, boosting its equity stake in Dada to around 51%. JD American depository shares were flat this afternoon.

Farmmi (FAMI) dropped over 17% after the edible fungi producer priced a $7.4 million public offering of nearly 6.47 million ordinary shares at $1.15 apiece, or 17.8% under Friday's closing price.

Zovio (ZVO) slid over 11% after saying company founder and CEO Andrew Clark will step down from the education technology company on March 31.

