Consumer Sector Update for 03/22/2021: YJ, JBLU, TRIP, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed before markets open on Monday. Shares of the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) declined 1.1%, while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) added 0.5%.

Yunji (YJ) fell more than 12% after posting a Q4 loss of RMB0.04 ($0.01) per share, compared with a loss of RMB0.002 per share a year ago. Revenue was RMB1.33 billion for the recent quarter, down from RMB2.45 billion a year earlier.

JetBlue Airways (JBLU) was also down more than 3% after planning to offer $650 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2026 to institutional buyers.

Tripadvisor (TRIP) lost more than 1% after announcing plans to launch a private offering of $300 million in convertible notes due 2026.

