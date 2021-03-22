Consumer Sector Update for 03/22/2021: DADA,JD,AVO,FAMI

Consumer stocks were rising in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.9% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 1.2%.

In company news, Dada Group (DADA) raced 5.6% higher after Chinese e-commerce company JD.com (JD) said it invested $800 million in the on-demand delivery and retail platform, boosting its equity stake in Dada to around 51%. JD American depository shares were flat this afternoon.

Zovio (ZVO) slid over 16% after saying company founder and CEO Andrew Clark will step down from the education technology company on March 31.

Farmmi (FAMI) dropped nearly 18% after the edible fungi producer priced a public offering of 6.47 million ordinary shares at $1.15 per share, compared with Friday's close of $1.4.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.