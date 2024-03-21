Consumer Sector Update for 03/21/2024: FIVE, NKE, ASO, GES

Consumer stocks were higher late Thursday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) up 0.7%.

In corporate news, Five Below (FIVE) shares sank more than 15% as several brokerages cut their price targets after the company's Q4 results lagged estimates.

Nike (NKE) will supply kit for Germany's national teams and support German football in its entirety from 2027 to 2034 following a kit partnership deal, the German football association DFB, said Thursday. Nike shares gained 0.8%.

Academy Sports & Outdoors (ASO) issued a downbeat full-year outlook as the sporting goods retailer logged lower-than-expected fiscal Q4 results. Its shares fell 9%.

Guess? (GES) shares surged more than 21% following its better-than-expected Q4 performance and a special dividend payout.

