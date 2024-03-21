Consumer Sector Update for 03/21/2024: ASO, GES, SCS

Consumer stocks were rising Thursday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) adding 0.8%.

In corporate news, Academy Sports & Outdoors (ASO) issued a downbeat full-year outlook as the sporting goods retailer logged lower-than-expected fiscal Q4 results. Its shares fell past 6%.

Guess? (GES) shares surged more than 22% following its better-than-expected Q4 performance and a special dividend payout.

Steelcase (SCS) tumbled 8.8%, a day after the company posted Q4 revenue below consensus estimates.

