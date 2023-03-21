Consumer Sector Update for 03/21/2023: ONON,FRPT,TME

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Tuesday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 0.8% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 2.31%.

In company news, On Holding (ONON) gained almost 28% after the athletic footwear company reported a 68.7% year-over-year increase in 2022 sales to 1.22 Swiss francs, topping 1 billion for the first time ever. It also sees sales this year reaching 1.7 billion francs, beating Wall Street estimates looking for 1.52 billion francs in 2023 sales.

Freshpet (FRPT) rose 3.5% after the pet foods company overnight closed on a $350 million private placement of 3% convertible senior notes due 2028.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) fell 8.6% after the Chinese online music entertainment company reported improved Q4 earnings compared with year-ago levels, also exceeding Wall Street expectations, but revenue declined 2.4% year-over-year.

