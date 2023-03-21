Markets
ONON

Consumer Sector Update for 03/21/2023: ONON,FRPT,TME

March 21, 2023 — 01:46 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Tuesday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 0.8% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 2.31%.

In company news, On Holding (ONON) gained almost 28% after the athletic footwear company reported a 68.7% year-over-year increase in 2022 sales to 1.22 Swiss francs, topping 1 billion for the first time ever. It also sees sales this year reaching 1.7 billion francs, beating Wall Street estimates looking for 1.52 billion francs in 2023 sales.

Freshpet (FRPT) rose 3.5% after the pet foods company overnight closed on a $350 million private placement of 3% convertible senior notes due 2028.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) fell 8.6% after the Chinese online music entertainment company reported improved Q4 earnings compared with year-ago levels, also exceeding Wall Street expectations, but revenue declined 2.4% year-over-year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ONON
FRPT
TME

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.