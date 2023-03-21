Consumer Sector Update for 03/21/2023: ONON, HUYA, SFM, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were rallying premarket Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.3% higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was rising past 1%.

On Holding (ONON) was advancing more than 18% after posting Q4 adjusted earnings of 0.02 Swiss francs ($0.02) per diluted share, swinging from a per-share loss of 0.04 francs a year earlier. Net sales for the quarter ended Dec. 31 rose to 366.8 million francs from 191.1 million francs a year earlier.

HUYA (HUYA) fell more than 7% after it reported a Q4 adjusted net loss of 1.81 renminbi ($0.26) per diluted American depositary share, widening from an adjusted loss of 1.01 renminbi per ADS a year earlier. Net revenue for the quarter ended Dec. 31 was 2.10 billion renminbi, down from 2.81 billion renminbi a year earlier.

Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) was marginally higher after saying overnight it acquired two licensed stores in Chula Vista, California. Financial terms of the deal were not provided.

