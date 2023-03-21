Markets
ONON

Consumer Sector Update for 03/21/2023: ONON, HUYA, SFM, XLP, XLY

March 21, 2023 — 09:10 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were rallying premarket Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.3% higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was rising past 1%.

On Holding (ONON) was advancing more than 18% after posting Q4 adjusted earnings of 0.02 Swiss francs ($0.02) per diluted share, swinging from a per-share loss of 0.04 francs a year earlier. Net sales for the quarter ended Dec. 31 rose to 366.8 million francs from 191.1 million francs a year earlier.

HUYA (HUYA) fell more than 7% after it reported a Q4 adjusted net loss of 1.81 renminbi ($0.26) per diluted American depositary share, widening from an adjusted loss of 1.01 renminbi per ADS a year earlier. Net revenue for the quarter ended Dec. 31 was 2.10 billion renminbi, down from 2.81 billion renminbi a year earlier.

Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) was marginally higher after saying overnight it acquired two licensed stores in Chula Vista, California. Financial terms of the deal were not provided.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ONON
HUYA
SFM
XLP
XLY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.