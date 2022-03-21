Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 03/21/2022: PDD, GES, MCG, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were declining premarket Monday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.63% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently slipping by 0.15%.

Pinduoduo (PDD) was climbing past 7% as it posted Q4 non-GAAP earnings of 5.88 renminbi ($0.92) per diluted American depositary share, compared with a loss of 0.15 renminbi a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized EPS of 2.38 renminbi.

Guess? (GES) was up more than 2% after saying it has entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement to buy back $175 million of its common stock.

Membership Collective Group (MCG) was advancing by over 2% after saying its board has authorized the repurchase of up to $50 million of the company's class A common shares.

