Consumer Sector Update for 03/21/2022: NLSN,SE,LYFT

Consumer stocks were broadly lower in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 0.2% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) retreating 0.8%.

In company news, Nielsen Holdings (NLSN) slid 7.8% after rejecting an unsolicited $9.1 billion buyout proposal from a group of private equity firms, saying the $25.40 per share offer significantly undervalues the media measurement and analytics company.

Sea (SE) declined 7.7% after HSBC cut its price target for the Singapore digital entertainment and ecommerce platform by $115 to $150 a share while reiterating its buy rating for the stock.

Lyft (LYFT) fell 5.5%. The ride-hailing company said it was partnering with fintech firm Payfare to begin a cash-back rewards program for its US drivers in response to the recent spike in gasoline prices. Drivers using a Lyft Direct debit card will get a 4% to 5% rebate for their fuel purchases through June 30, the company said.

