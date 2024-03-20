News & Insights

Markets
SIG

Consumer Sector Update for 03/20/2024: SIG, TKO, MODG

March 20, 2024 — 01:54 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were mixed Wednesday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) little changed and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) up 0.4%.

In corporate news, Signet Jewelers' (SIG) fiscal Q4 sales declined from a year earlier, missing market estimates, and the company issued a downbeat revenue outlook. The shares tumbled 11%.

TKO Group (TKO) gained 6.5% after the company disclosed it will pay $335 million in a settlement on claims asserted in two class action lawsuits by UFC athletes alleging violations of the Sherman Act.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (MODG) jumped 13% following media reports that the company is exploring a sale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SIG
TKO
MODG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.