Consumer Sector Update for 03/20/2024: SIG, TKO, MODG

Consumer stocks were mixed Wednesday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) little changed and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) up 0.4%.

In corporate news, Signet Jewelers' (SIG) fiscal Q4 sales declined from a year earlier, missing market estimates, and the company issued a downbeat revenue outlook. The shares tumbled 11%.

TKO Group (TKO) gained 6.5% after the company disclosed it will pay $335 million in a settlement on claims asserted in two class action lawsuits by UFC athletes alleging violations of the Sherman Act.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (MODG) jumped 13% following media reports that the company is exploring a sale.

