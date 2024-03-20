News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 03/20/2024: SIG, GIS, CMG, XLP, XLY

March 20, 2024 — 09:12 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were steady pre-bell Wednesday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) both inactive.

Signet Jewelers (SIG) stock was more than 12% lower after the company reported fiscal Q4 sales of $2.5 billion, down from $2.67 billion a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $2.55 billion.

General Mills (GIS) shares were up nearly 4% after the company reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.17 per diluted share, up from $0.97 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.05.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) said its board approved a 50-for-1 stock split. The company's shares were up over 5% in recent Wednesday premarket activity.

