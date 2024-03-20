Consumer Sector Update for 03/20/2024: LWAY, APO, PARA, SIG, TKO

Consumer stocks rose late Wednesday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) adding 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) gaining 1.4%

In corporate news, Lifeway Foods (LWAY) shares soared 22% after Q4 earnings jumped from a year earlier on higher sales.

Apollo Global Management (APO) made an $11 billion bid to buy Paramount Global's (PARA) film and TV studio, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. Paramount shares jumped 12%, and Apollo gained 1.4%.

Signet Jewelers' (SIG) fiscal Q4 sales declined from a year earlier, missing market estimates, and the company issued a downbeat revenue outlook. The shares tumbled 12%.

TKO Group (TKO) gained 7.6% after the company disclosed it will pay $335 million in a settlement on claims asserted in two class action lawsuits by UFC athletes alleging violations of the Sherman Act.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.