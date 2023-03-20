Markets
PDD

Consumer Sector Update for 03/20/2023: PDD, FL, MOGU, XLP, XLY

March 20, 2023 — 09:19 am EDT

Consumer stocks were gaining premarket Monday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was climbing by 0.38% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently up 0.31%.

Pinduoduo (PDD) reported Q4 adjusted earnings early of 8.34 yuan ($1.21) per American depositary share, up from 5.88 yuan a year earlier but missing the estimate of 8.53 yuan per ADS from analysts polled by Capital IQ. Pinduoduo was down by more than 12% recently.

Foot Locker (FL) gained more than 8% after it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.97 per diluted share, down from $1.46 a year earlier but topping the $0.50 forecast from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Mogu (MOGU) said Qi Chen has resigned as chief executive due to personal reasons. Chen will retain his position as chairman of the company's board. Mogu was recently down 5%.

