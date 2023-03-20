Consumer Sector Update for 03/20/2023: OTLY, MCD, FL, CRWS

Consumer stocks were broadly higher during Monday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) climbing 1.5% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.3%.

In company news, Oatly Group (OTLY) gained more than 3% after announcing a new partnership with McDonald's (MCS) to sell its Oatly Barista Edition at McCafe locations in Austria. McDonald's shares also were 1.2% higher.

Crown Crafts (CRWS) rose 0.9% after the retail chain announced its purchase of Manhattan Toy and its Manhattan Toy Europe subsidiary for $17 million, expanding its offerings of developmental toys for infants and toddlers. Crown also expects the deal will add around $24 million in annual sales.

Foot Locker (FL) turned 4.5% lower, giving back a morning advance, after the retailer forecast adjusted earnings for its current fiscal 2023 trailing Wall Street expectations, upstaging above-consensus Q4 results.

