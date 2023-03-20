Consumer Sector Update for 03/20/2023: BBBY, OTLY, MCD, FL, CRWS

Consumer stocks were ending broadly higher during Monday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) climbing 1.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.4%.

In company news, Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) slumped over 20% after the struggling retailer plans for a special shareholders meeting to seek approval for a reverse stock split of its shares.

Foot Locker (FL) turned 5.6% lower, giving back a morning advance, after the retailer forecast adjusted earnings for its current fiscal 2023 trailing Wall Street expectations, upstaging above-consensus Q4 results.

Crown Crafts (CRWS) held on to a 0.2% gain after the retail chain announced its purchase of Manhattan Toy and its Manhattan Toy Europe subsidiary for $17 million, expanding its offerings of developmental toys for infants and toddlers. Crown also expects the deal will add around $24 million in annual sales.

Oatly Group (OTLY) gained more than 5% after announcing a new partnership with McDonald's (MCS) to sell its Oatly Barista Edition at McCafe locations in Austria. McDonald's shares also were 1.3% higher.

