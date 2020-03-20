Consumer Sector Update for 03/20/2020: WTRH,TA,FUV,DRI

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT -4.22%

MCD +2.14%

DIS -8.52%

CVS -1.01%

KO -5.02%

Consumer stocks were mostly lower, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF Friday dropping 4.4% Friday afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was sinking 1.3%, giving back its prior gain.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) Waitr Holdings (WTRH) slid over 53% on Friday after the food ordering and delivery company filed a preliminary prospectus for the sale of up to $25 million of its common shares from time to time. Waitr also said it was expanding its partnership with Landry's Inc to all markets where the parent company of Morton's steak house, Bubba Gump Shrimp and Rainforest Cafe restaurant chains operate. It also will be offering jobs to idled Landry's employees because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

In other sector news:

(+) TravelCenters of America (TA) was extended its Friday advance, up 28% in late trade, after the company said its truck stops remain open during the COVID-19 outbreak, with federal, state and local authorities considering the business as an essential service supporting commerce and the delivery of goods. Sales volume for diesel has been "elevated" during the first three weeks of March compared with year-ago levels.

(+) Arcimoto (FUV) was rising 7.1% this afternoon, reversing a nearly 9% decline earlier Friday after the electric vehicle company said it was temporarily suspending all production at its factory in Eugene, Ore., through April 17 in response to COVID-19 pandemic. The company also said it was keeping work-from-home staff "to push forward critical operations."

(-) Darden Restaurants (DRI) dropped nearly 10% on Friday after Bank of America Securities cut its price target to $68 a share from $130.

